Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,546,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

