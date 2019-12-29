Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A remained flat at $$20.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.00. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.

GTN.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

