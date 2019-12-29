GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,625.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $195,570.00 and $1,625.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile