Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 770,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 151,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,636. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

