Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €70.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.97 ($82.52).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXI shares. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.70 ($69.42) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $€69.55 ($80.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 74,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.00.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

