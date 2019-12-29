GenesisX Achieves Market Cap of $48,881.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $48,881.00 and $21.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

