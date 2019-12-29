GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of ASX GDI opened at A$1.53 ($1.08) on Friday. GDI Property Group has a 1 year low of A$1.28 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of A$1.62 ($1.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.48. The firm has a market cap of $827.05 million and a P/E ratio of 386.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.
GDI Property Group Company Profile
