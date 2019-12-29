GCN Coin (GCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,859.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009722 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

