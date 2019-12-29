Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $35,800.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $35,800.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,135,925 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

