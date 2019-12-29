Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,759. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.90. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

