Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 593,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 472,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 1,949,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

