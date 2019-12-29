FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $148.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $529,395.00 and $148.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

