Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 183.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISI. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. 29,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

