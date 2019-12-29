Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,409. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 2,620,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

