FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on FG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FGL by 723.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. FGL has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

