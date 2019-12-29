Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.74

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s analysis:

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. 12,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $341.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMAO shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.