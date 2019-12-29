F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.18.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $139.17 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $968,241,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,474,000 after acquiring an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 657,185 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.