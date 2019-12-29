EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.43 Million

Analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post sales of $230.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.99 million to $234.86 million. EZCORP reported sales of $215.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $914.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.17 million to $915.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $984.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 480,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 452,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 49.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

