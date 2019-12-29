Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.60.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RE traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $276.01. 145,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average is $256.95. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $204.84 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

