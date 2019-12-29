EOSDT One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,780.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $10,780.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013319 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

