ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 27,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

