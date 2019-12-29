Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives C$32.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$29.11 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,239. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$28.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

