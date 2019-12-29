Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 13,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 549,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.16. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.