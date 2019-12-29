El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $524.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.