Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ESTE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 86,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.