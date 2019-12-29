Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

