Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 12,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,815. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Also, CEO Andrew Houston acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $197,779,993.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,166 shares of company stock worth $1,018,885. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $57,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Instinet upgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

