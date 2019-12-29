DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,374.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $190,374.00 and $3,653.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00588900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009758 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

