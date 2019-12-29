Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 727,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,199,826 shares of company stock valued at $122,084,579 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

