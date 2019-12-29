Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 212,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

