DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 123,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

