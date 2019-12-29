DAO.Casino (BET) Price Hits $0.0249

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $34,262.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002177 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.93 or 0.91581257 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

