DAO.Casino (BET) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $69,968.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,303.09 or 0.98083267 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

