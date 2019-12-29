Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.02

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, YoBit, OasisDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, AirSwap, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin, DDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

