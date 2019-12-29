D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.