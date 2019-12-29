Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 28th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 103,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,418. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Curis by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

