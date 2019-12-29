Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce sales of $76.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.33 million and the highest is $76.80 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $296.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Several research analysts have commented on CULP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

CULP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 82,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61. Culp has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Culp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

