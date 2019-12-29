Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.52 or 0.05875033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

