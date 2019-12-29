Crypterium Achieves Market Cap of $33.50 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and approximately $100,274.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004595 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,718,904 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

