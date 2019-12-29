Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post sales of $252.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.90 million. Crocs posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 513,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 345,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crocs by 114.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 693,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $41.38.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

