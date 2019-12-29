Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 537,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,459. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

