CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 235.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $112.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.