Contrasting Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vericel and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -12.68% 3.66% 2.73% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $90.86 million 8.58 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -124.64 Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 447.62 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericel.

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vericel and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Vericel beats Genetic Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

