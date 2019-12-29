ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

