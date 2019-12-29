ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $12,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,756 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

