Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Short Interest Update

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 908,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 789,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CNAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

NASDAQ:CNAT remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,705. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 43.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

