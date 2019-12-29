Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

CODI stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

