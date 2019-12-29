Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE SBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 820,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,555. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

