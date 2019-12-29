Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.6% annually over the last three years. Colony Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -17.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.33.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

