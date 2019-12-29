Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

